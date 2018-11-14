All of Carrie Underwood's looks at the 2018 CMA Awards

On the red carpet of the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, Carrie Underwood wowed in a long-sleeved, floor length gown by Uel Camila. The beautiful dress featured stunning pink floral and purple designed embellishments, the perfect selection for the red carpet of one of country's biggest nights. But that wouldn't be the last outfit Carrie wowed us with! Nope, during her hosting duties she had numerous outfit changes, and Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all of them...

RELATED: The cutest couples of the 2018 CMAs