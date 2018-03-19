Charlie Sheen and the National Enquirer have reached a settlement in the defamation case he filed late last year, sparing both from having to fight it out in court.

The deal was struck late last week, TMZ reported.

According to the report, Charlie's lawyers asked for the suit to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled. In most cases like that, it means that a deal has been struck.

TMZ said that no money changed hands, but both sides are happy with the deal.

The actor sued the tabloid last year after it published a story that claimed he sodomized a then 13-year-old Corey Haim in 1980 on the set of "Lucas." Charlie would have been 19 years old at the time. The story also implied that Charlie was the reason Corey began getting into drugs, which he struggled with for years before his death in 2010.

Charlie vehemently denied the story, saying the Enquirer has a vendetta against him since it didn't break the story that he is HIV-positive. Corey's mother later said someone did, in fact, abuse her son, but said that it was not Charlie.

"In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled -- however, every man has a breaking point," he told TMZ at the time of the lawsuit. "These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER."