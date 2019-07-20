Chester Bennington is being remembered on the two-year anniversary of his death.

On Saturday, the Linkin Park frontman's mother, Susan Eubanks, shared an image kissing her son on Twitter.

"The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy!" she wrote. "There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester's life today! He would want us to celebrate!"

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Chester committed suicide in 2017 at the age of 41. He left behind six children.

The musician's wife Talinda Bennington also shared a tribute to her late husband on Saturday, urging her followers to "take care of each other."

"Hey guys, I woke up this morning to lots of messages of love and support from my friends and family, and I wanted to pass along to you the same love and support," Talinda said in a selfie video posted on her Instagram on Saturday. "Today is going to be a really hard day for a lot of people, and that may be you, and I just want you to know that you're loved, you matter, and the world means something with you in it. And today let's make Chester proud, and take care of each other, because that's what he would want us to do."

She captioned the video, "I woke up and this was on my heart... take care of each other today. Enjoy every moment of it. #makechesterproud #320changesdirection."

Linkin Park's Instagram also made note of the date on Instagram, posting a photo of the band together.

"Remembering Chester today," the caption read. "Feel free to share your favorite moment of Chester / LP in the comments below."