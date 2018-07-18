Chris Tucker is having a "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" moment while he vacations in France with his family like several Hollywood megastars. Unfortunately for Chris, his finances don't back up the lifestyle.

While the actor laps it up in the French Riviera, he sits on California's list for the Top 500 Delinquent Taxpayers, allegedly owing $1,245,858.25, The Blast reported on July 18.

The comedian's struggles with finances have been well documented over the years.

In 2014, reports indicated that he owed $14 million to the IRS, although his rep said that was incorrect. Around that same time, he paid a $2.5 million lien on a property in Georgia. Earlier, in 2011, People magazine reported that Chris was set to lose his $6 million home in Florida after owing the bank $4.4 million on the property.

Chris has chalked up his financial turmoil to poor management.

In 2015, on his Netflix special, he joked "Take care of your business, man, and don't listen to people. Do your own business. Be careful who you listen to, 'cause that's the last time I let Wesley Snipes help me out with my taxes!"