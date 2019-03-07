Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's underage son, model Presley Gerber, has been charged with driving under the influence, stemming from an arrest in Los Angeles last December.

Rex USA

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office filed two misdemeanor charges on March 7. The charges claim Presley was driving with a blood alcohol content of .08. Since the young model was underage, he's not supposed to have any alcohol in his system.

If convicted, Presley faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, but he's unlikely to serve jail time since he's a first time offender. But, he could have his driver's license suspended for at least a year.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ claims that Presley, 19, was pulled over in Beverly Hills around 4 AM on Dec. 30 while driving his Tesla. Police felt as though he smelled of booze, so he was given a field sobriety test. He failed.

"Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations," his lawyer, Scott Spindel, told TMZ after the arrest, adding that the teen has a clean record and has never been arrested.

Much like his famous mother and his younger sister, Kaia, Presley is a force in the modeling world, and he's already been a part of campaigns for major companies like Calvin Klein, Doce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent and Paris Vogue.