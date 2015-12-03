The waiting game is over. Coldplay is set to play the National Football League's Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Feb. 7, 2016, according to multiple reports.

The official announcement will come on Dec. 3, 2015 during the Green Bay Packers/Detroit Lions game.

It will be the first time the uber popular band has played at the NFL's crown jewel event.

It's quite a big week for Coldplay. Aside from the Super Bowl announcement, the band will release its seventh studio album, "A Head Full Of Dreams," on Dec. 4, 2015.

It's widely believed that the band will announce a tour and put tickets on sale just after the halftime performance, as the exposure typically leads to large tickets. Last year, over 118 million people watched the game.

The NFL usually sticks with American artists to highlight its biggest game of the year, but non-American artists have headlined before. Past performers have included Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and U2.

Aside from Coldplay, reports also indicated that Bruno will perform in some capacity at the show and that Beyonce is also in talks to make an appearance (she's a guest artist on Coldplay's new album.)

Earlier in the year it was rumored that Bruno was to headline again. There was also a rumor that Maroon 5 had agreed to take the gig.

The Feb. 7, 2016 Super Bowl will be played in Santa Clara, Calif., which is home to the San Francisco 49ers.