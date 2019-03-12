Courteney Cox is one proud mom -- albeit one with special connections.

The actress shared a video of her talented daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, 14-year-old Coco Arquette, singing with Snow Patrol vocalist Gary Lightbody over the weekend.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

The sweet connection? Courteney's longtime love, musician-producer Johnny McDaid, plays guitar in the Northern Irish band with Gary (though Johnny didn't perform with Coco that night).

Gary and Coco plus other stars and kids gathered to show off their talents at the Chords2Cure benefit, which raises money for pediatric cancer charities, at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, California, on March 10.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together," Courteney captioned a video of the pair belting out Snow Patrol's 2006 hit "Chasing Cars."

The charity also shared a photo of the two onstage together, captioning it, "Crushed it! Thank you to Gary from Snow Patrol for rocking out with these amazing teens... helping to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research."

Coco performed two songs at dad David's 2015 wedding to Christina McLarty. "She's a really good singer," Courteney told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres a few weeks later. "I don't know where she got it."

In April 2018, Courteney and Coco sat down with People magazine for their first joint interview in which they talked about how they're surviving Coco's teenage years and how Courteney parents. "I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn't want to tell me anything," the "Friends" alum said. "Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had ... We bicker, let's be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Added Coco: "I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we're gonna get in fights. But we're very close. Very close. I love you a lot."

Courteney explained that though she's not a very strict mom, she is adamant that Coco have a hobby. "I want her to have a hobby, to make her play the piano. I wish my mom had made me play the piano because I do it on my own now, but if I'd done it consistently since I was a kid, I'd be great," she said. "And she's got this instrument in her voice that I want to be backed up with either guitar, piano, I don't care, but she has to have an activity. That I'm strict about."

Tasia Wells / Getty Images

Like every proud mom, Courteney also bragged about her little girl. "My daughter is an incredible singer. She does plays," the actress added, telling People that the teen had, at that point, performed in 16 musicals.