Here's looking like you, kid! Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish her pal Jennifer Aniston a happy 51st birthday on Tuesday, and the women looked incredibly similar in the photo posted.

"No matter how hard you might try… there's only one Jennifer Aniston," Courteney joked in her post to her 7.8 million Instagram followers. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️."

In the image, the former "Friends" stars both wear black outfits and matching glasses. Even their hair looks similar, although it's widely suspected that Courteney is wearing a wig to match her famous friend.

Many famous faces couldn't help but comment on the image. Reese Witherspoon, who stars with Jen in "The Morning Show," commented with three laughing-crying emojis. David Spade wrote, "This is better than it should be. Good job."

"hella cute," Mindy Kaling wrote.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jen, too, celebrated her own birthday on Instagram, posting a series of photos from her cover shoot for Interview Magazine. But, Jennifer said she didn't know the magazine was coming out on her big day.

"Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today," she wrote. "Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun."