Their divorce is set to go final next week, but Courtney Stodden is now begging her estranged husband, Doug Hutchison, to take her back before it's too late.

The former teen bride, 23, took to Instagram to publicly plead with Doug, 57, whom she split with in early 2017.

The duo is set to finalize the divorce next week.

"I need this man back in my life. I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He's been my only solid rock," she captioned a photo of them from their wedding day. "Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love."

After public plea, she posted a video to Instagram to Jan. 5.

"Obviously I've been crying again - again - and I just want to be honest with you guys about some things," she said, wiping tears away from her face. "Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time, separation, and ultimately divorce in a week. And, I like, at the last minute realized that I don't want it and I want to try and make things work.

"Ever since we've separated and he's moved away I'm been depressed and I realized that... I don't deserve him and I need him back in my life, and I just need him to come, like, help me and be with me and I love him," she said.

She captioned the video, "So basically this is what I've been dealing with in my life ... it's been rough. To say the least. Everyone goes through s--- ... this is mine. You aren't alone."

Courtney has certainly come a long way since celebrating her split with a "divorce party" at a strip club in Las Vegas, which she did in April 2017.

Courtney revealed in February 2017 that she and her off-and-on husband had called it quits (again) after six years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2011 when she was just 16 years old, split in late 2013, reconciled the following year, got pregnant in 2016 and then tragically suffered a miscarriage.

In September 2016, Courtney was seen sharing a steamy makeout session with another woman on the beach in Malibu, California. It wasn't the first time another person had come between her and her husband: Courtney's mom claimed in 2016 that she and Doug were having an "emotional affair."