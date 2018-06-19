Daphne Oz gave birth to her third child, daughter Domenica Celine Jovanovic, in December 2017. Ever since, she's been documenting her "slow and steady" postpartum weight loss on social media.

The author and former "The Chew" host -- who's dad is world-famous physician and TV personality Dr. Oz -- posted a bikini photo on Instagram on June 18 and shared her latest daily meal breakdown as well as some advice for others trying to shed pounds in a healthy way.

"NEW WEEK! New commitment. // I celebrate on the weekends so that I feel strong sticking to my healthy goals throughout the week as I work to lose this baby weight. and so I don't go insane in the process," she captioned the pic.

"Here's what I'm eating today in case you want a little inspo to jumpstart your Monday! I find it helps to write down what my 'plan' for the day is -- some things [might] shift as needed, but having a vision in mind means I'm not aimlessly searching for something to eat at meal times... what are you having today? 😘."

Daphne then listed what she planned to consume on Monday:

"Breakfast: coffee + banana + almond butter (rushing out the door this am!)

Lunch: hydrating chopped salad with greens, cucumbers, broccoli, basil, chopped chickpeas, hemp hearts & red wine vinaigrette

Snack: 1 hard boiled egg, handful of baby carrots

Dinner: leftover jerk chicken and sautéed broccoli rabe with shallots."

A month earlier, Daphne, 32, kept it real, admitting that even though she knows "slow and steady wins the race 🐢 ...there have definitely been some ups and downs over the last couple weeks," she explained in another post alongside a pic of herself snacking, adding, "I find it especially difficult to stick to my rules of no sugar, no grains, no dairy (minus yogurt) on the weekdays when I'm traveling if I don't plan ahead (ditto any really busy day), and I've been on the go a bunch recently."

She also shared advice and solicited recommendations. "For snacks, I've been relying on packed @epicbar chicken sriracha bars (the only 'jerky' I could find with no sugar & delicious! - would welcome other suggestions 🙌), baby carrots, bell peppers/cucumbers/celery, nuts/seeds, and Granny Smith apples since they're durable and easy to travel with," she shared. "What are your go-to healthy travel snacks?? (PS this is the really weird way I eat jerky so my fingers don't smell like it forever...I knowwwww)."

Back in March, Daphne -- who also has daughter Philomena, 4, and son Jovan, 2, with her husband of nearly eight years -- explained that she'd realized she had to take a couple days off each week from her meal plan and shared what she ate while celebrating a holiday -- and how she refused to feel bad about it.

"I was really proud of myself and stuck with #nograins, #nosugar, #nodairy (except yogurt) all last week. then the weekend came and we had tons of family over, St. Patrick's Day, and general celebration so I decided the way to make this work long term is to take 1-2 days off over the week. I took mine over the weekend which meant cream in my coffee, aperol spritzs, farmer's market conch fritters and scones, homemade Irish soda bread, ice cream sandwiches, and spaghetti cacio e pepe (not all at the same meal😋) and it was DIVINE," Daphne wrote in the caption of a swimsuit shot of herself holding her youngest child.

"But it feels good to get back on track today, and also to have been able to take a breather and enjoy the things I love, too... it's about discovering your happy balance, and I find it's easier to stick with a few very simple, very strict rules when I'm being 😇 and to really enjoy being 😈, too. just wanted to update you guys as I've heard from SO MANY of you who are following along and doing this for yourselves and I love that!! keep me posted!! 💋💋💋 {{randomly bought this one piece bathing suit from an ad I saw on @pinterest}}."