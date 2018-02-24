Sean "Diddy" Combs' son Christian Combs, 19, is ready to take it to the next level.

Recently Christian opened a Dolce & Gabbana men's fashion show, has become the face of the brand's spring campaign and, if that was enough for the past two months, he even dropped a hip hop single.

"I wanna get a Grammy, go platinum, buy my mom a nice villa and get a Lamborghini," the rising star told Page Six.

It's no surprise growing up Combs, that Christian made the decision to embark on a career in rap, however, mom/model Kim Porter, pushed him to set his sights even higher.

"My mom told me to tell people that I want to be an entrepreneur," Christian said. "I was like, 'What does that mean?' She said that you do many things — you go into different fields and take over. When I found that out, I wanted to be an entrepreneur, too."

Putting it a different way, Christian wants to be more like pop. Father Combs has success all around; in music, fashion, TV and even alcohol, which reportedly has brought him a $820 million fortune.

Diddy grew up in Harlem and when he was just a kid, his father was murdered in a drug deal gone wrong. However, Christian, whose mom and dad split in 2007, has had a much, much different kind of life. He was raised in a $13.5 million mansion in Alpine, NJ, a $40 million pad in LA, as well as a $3.7 million place in East Hampton. He is the oldest of Diddy's three children with Porter, and has two step-siblings from different moms.

"We're alike in a lot of ways, especially our work ethic," he continued to Page Six of his relationship with his father. "Every day, you gotta keep progressing. If you get nothing done, then you're backtracking. [My dad] actually helped me with waking up early, he gets on me about that."

Christian also touched on how he kind of shares his dad's sense of style: "I always dressed myself," he explained. "My style is flashy, simple and, at the same time, sexy and smooth."

As his modeling career takes off, Christian has decided to put attending USC on pause for a bit while he goes after those tycoon dreams, according to Page Six.

Christian A.K.A. King Combs, whose first single "Love You Better" features Chris Brown and is also co-produced by his dad, seems to have secured his place in Diddy's five children legacy.

"Maybe [my siblings] feel like they have pressure [to be his favorite]," he told Page Six. "I don't. I may have already won."