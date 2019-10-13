DMX's struggle with addiction has reared its ugly head again, and it's forced him back to rehab.

The rapper made the announcement on Instagram, conceding that his rehab stint would cause him to cancel several concerts.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," a statement on his social media said. "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support."

DMX was set to perform with Three 6 Mafia in Memphis on Saturday, and then again at the Rolling Loud festival in New York on Sunday.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The New York-based rapper has long had issues with substance abuse, as he's failed multiple drug tests over the years, several of which resulted in rehab stints. He's also been jailed over the years for drug-related offenses.

X, who has 15 children, was released from prison in January after serving time for tax evasion. He's claimed that he's getting offers from movie producers for a biopic on his life.