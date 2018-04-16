Elizabeth Hurley felt the wrath of the Internet over the weekend after posting a photo of herself with her 16-year-old son Damian and Joan Collins. In the image, Liz wears a sexy French maid's outfit.

Liz, 52, implied that the image was taken on the set of "The Royals" TV show.

"My favourite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form," she captioned the snap.

Many fans didn't even both to read the caption, focusing solely on her sultry outfit in which she wore a small black dress and fishnets. The dress unapologetically showed off her ample cleavage. Her son, donning a t-shirt and jeans, sat next to her.

"Damian, thoughts on seeing your mom in that outfit?!," one person said. Another said, "Does he still breastfeed? If not, cover them up. He is your teenage son." Another person called her "tacky," and another called it "weird." One woman was adamant that this is "not normal."

Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

Many others supported her amid all the critics.

"Why are so many hung up on her outfits? If she was my mom,I wouldn't care," one person said. "If she raised me right, I would say she's free to to do as she pleases."

Other words used from her supporters were "beautiful" and "stunning."

One person shot back a critic, writing, "A son does not lust after his mother. Get off your high horse, and stop with perverse thoughts."

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

It's hardly uncommon for Liz to show off her body on Instagram, as she often shares bikini pics of herself. Sometimes her son even snaps the photos. That, too, often sparks backlash.

Last month, she responded to the criticism on the "Watch What Happens Live" after show.

"Here's the thing, he doesn't take all my bikini photos, by the way. Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get," she said "When we're on holiday together, sure he'll take some pictures. And you know, he's got a really good eye and he's studying photography and it's ridiculous."