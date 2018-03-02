She's sexy and she knows it.

Elizabeth Hurley continues to stun her social media followers by sharing images of her enviable body in barely-there swimwear. The 52-year-old did so again on March 1, posted an image while wearing a turquoise bikini on the beach.

"Oh Lord, take me back.....#freezing #blizzard #Herefordshire #sunnysomewhere @fregateislandprivate #happydays @elizabethhurleybeach #oliviabikini #elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the photo.

Liz stared stone-face at the camera with a thumb in her bikini bottoms. Her flat stomach, fit arms and legs and overall toned physique are to die for.

The "Royals" actress donned the same bikini a week earlier in another Instagram post, this time, though, she shared a Boomerang video of her twirling with her arms up.

"Twirling in my new bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #OliviaBikini," she wrote.

For Liz to show off her body and cleavage is nothing new. A look at her Instagram shows many bikini-clad images. On Feb. 12, she shared an image while wearing an open crochet top, leaving little to the imagination.

Perhaps because she continues to defy traditional aging, Elizabeth has said she doesn't stress about getting older.

"If you've got time to think about aging, then you're not busy enough," she told People in 2015. "Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth."

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Aside from good genes, she also takes care of her body and watches what she eats.

In speaking to The Telegraph, she said, "I have my own organic farm so eat only my own meat and vegetables. I buy everything else from a local farmer's market and health-food shops. I eat very little processed food."

She also stays moving.

"I walk every day with my dogs and try to run—even though I hate running," she said. "I love pilates and yoga but don't do them regularly. I am extremely active, though, and don't sit still for long... I do stomach and bottom exercises while I wait for the bath to fill."