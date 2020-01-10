Remember Ethan Suplee, the heavy-set actor from "American History X" and "Remember The Titans"? A quick look at him now and you'll see that he's half the man he used to be… and he's jacked!

Bei/Shutterstock

Over the years, the 43-year-old actor has documented his weight loss and fitness on Instagram, and new pictures of him started making the rounds again, reminding his followers of his transformation.

"TIL Ethan Suplee is RIPPED now," a Reddit thread said, noting the mind-bogging difference between the early 2000s version of the actor and the current version.

"I am completely floored by this!!!," one person said of a new photo posted on Friday by the "My Name Is Earl" star.

According to reports, Ethan has lost over 200 pounds.. His new look nearly cost him a role in the TV series "Chance."

"Initially, the casting directors didn't want me to come in because I'd lost a bunch of weight," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Apparently they had proposed me a bunch of times, but the casting directors were like, 'No, he's too thin now.'"

Quickly, he added weight on.

"I'd gained a bunch of weight back because I actually didn't find being thin all that it's cracked up to be," he said. "So we convinced them that I was heavier again, and I went in, and that was that. I was heavy enough."

In detailing how he transformed his body, Ethan said it was mainly from cycling, entering races and monitoring his diet.

"After 'My Name is Earl,' I started obsessively riding bicycles. I actually did get properly thin at one point - I was nine percent body fat. But I was also riding a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days. After two years of that, my wife said, 'Hey, idiot, you can't retire and ride bicycles. You have to go get a job,'" he said. "So then [when I started looking for work], I found that people were like, 'Who are you? We don't know you. You're this new person.' So a couple years ago I made the decision: I'm not going to kill myself to be thin when nobody knows me as a thin person, and I do think it is affecting the kind of jobs I'm getting. And so I just kind of relaxed on my diet."