Drake wanted to have a good time. But it ended up costing him more than he bargained for!

Hours after taking the stage in Philadelphia for an "Aubrey & the Three Migos" tour stop on Sept. 16, the rapper arrived in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he delivered a shorter set of five hits at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

REX/Shutterstock

After the show -- which didn't start until about 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17 -- Drake decided he wanted to gamble at the hotel's casino.

And according to Page Six, he lost nearly $200,000 before the sun came up!

It all played out over just a few hours. Page Six's sources said that after his nightclub performance -- which paid the top-earning star enough that he still likely had money left over even after his gambling loss -- Drake and his entourage rolled up to Scores strip club inside the Hard Rock where his personal DJ, DJ Spade, was spinning.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

"But when they got up to the door, Drake decided not to head in as it was too full," Page Six explains.

That's when, an Atlantic City insider tells the New York Post's gossip column, "Drake took one look and decided to go gambling. He got the itch."

The casino accommodated the rapper and his crew inside a private high-rollers area and made sure he was more than comfortable as he gambled, even opening up one of its restaurants, the Sugar Factory, after-hours so Drake and has boys could eat mini burgers, chicken fingers and french fries, a source told Page Six.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

The group also enjoyed a special cocktail called "The Drake," which Page Six reports is comprised of Virginia Black whiskey -- Drake's own brand -- peach puree, sweet tea, Sour Patch peach gummies and cotton candy all served in 60-ounce goblets.

According to Page Six, after deciding he'd lost enough money, Drake finally went to bed and slept in late before heading to his next tour stop in Nashville, where he performed on Sept. 18.