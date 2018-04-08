Last year, Beyonce and JAY-Z put down roots in Los Angeles when they purchased a stunning hilltop compound in the city's exclusive Bel Air neighborhood.

Now they're adding on to the 2-acre property that cost them a reported $88 million.

Getty Images

According to TMZ, Bey and Jay have filed for building permits that would allow them to build a new 10-car carport as well as a two-car garage.

"The additions will each include a half bath and the garage will be a two-story structure," TMZ writes, adding that "They'll be strategically placed, too -- the carport will face the back road and the garage will face the road closest to the front of the house."

These additions -- clearly meant to enhance not only vehicle storage but security for the couple and kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi -- would complement six existing structures that already feature about 30,000 square feet of living space.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

The Los Angeles Times reported last year that the Carters' compound -- which it revealed originally had an asking price of $135 million -- had been newly built when the music stars purchased it in August 2017.

The newspaper further reported that it features "spa and wellness facilities, a media room and four outdoor swimming pools" as well as windows outfitted with bulletproof glass.

The building permits didn't reveal the cost of these additions, but for those curious about the mortgage on an $88 million home, the LA Times looked into it.

It uncovered records that reveal the superstars, who are reportedly worth more than a billion dollars combined, apparently made a 40 percent down payment (that's $35.2 million) on the property and are carrying a mortgage of $52.8 million.

REX/Shutterstock

The LA Times plugged that into a mortgage calculator and figured that, assuming a 30-year mortgage at an interest rate of about 4 percent, Bey and Jay's monthly payments are about $252,075.

The month after they bought their LA home -- the biggest home sale in LA for all of 2017 -- People magazine reported that Bey and Jay purchased another new property in New York: a $26 million, 12,000-square-foot waterfront estate in the Hamptons featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms on 2.1 acres.

Beyonce and JAY-Z are hitting the road this summer for their "On the Run II" stadium joint tour.