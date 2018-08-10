After less than a week in rehab, Demi Lovato left her treatment center… temporarily, at least.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the singer flew to Chicago on a private jet on Aug. 10 to meet with a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety and overall wellness. The trip was organized and recommended by her doctors.

Demi is expected to be at the Chicago facility for several days until she heads back to rehab.

"She's fully committed to getting better," TMZ reported.

Demi was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Aug. 4, where she'd been since her alleged overdose. After her release, she reportedly jetted directly to a top rehab center, although it's not known which one. TMZ said it's one of the best in the country for addictions.

She's expected to be at the treatment center for at least a month.

Cindy Barrymore/REX/Shutterstock

On Aug. 5, Demi spoke for the first time since her hospitalization.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," Demi wrote in a lengthy Instagram message. She finished, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Demi's team will now reportedly help her weed out all the negative friends and influences in her life.

In the wake of the alleged overdose and long-term treatment, the singer formally announced that she's canceled the remaining shows on her Tell Me You Love Me tour, which had dates scheduled in Mexico and South America.