Demi Lovato will not be returning to the stage anytime soon.

In the wake of her alleged overdose and seemingly long-term treatment, the singer formally announced that she's canceled the remaining shows on her Tell Me You Love Me tour, which had dates scheduled in Mexico and South America.

Cindy Barrymore/REX/Shutterstock

The cancelation, a press release says, is because Demi is "focusing on her recovery."

"Live Nation and Lotus Productions wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America," the press release, written in Spanish, concluded.

Demi was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Aug. 4, where she'd been since her alleged overdose. According to reports, she jetted directly to a top rehab center, although it's not known which one. TMZ said it's one of the best in the country for addictions.

She's expected to be at the treatment center for at least a month.

C Flanigan / Getty Images

On Aug. 5, Demi spoke for the first time since her hospitalization.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," Demi wrote in a lengthy Instagram message. She finished, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Demi's team will now reportedly help her weed out all the negative friends and influences in her life.

Demi's tour was set to take her to Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.