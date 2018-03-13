"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa will be living the perks of being a bachelor in a new home.

The reality TV star just bought a new bachelor pad, and it set him back nearly $2.3 million.

The Blast broke the real estate news on March 13, reporting that Tarek purchased a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom, 3,010-square-foot home in Costa Mesa, California, for $2.28 million. He closed on the home just a few weeks after finalizing his divorce from his "Flip or Flop" co-star, Christina El Moussa.

According to The Blast, the home is really impressive, and it features a "two-story high-vaulted ceiling Great Room that expands the main living area along with a master bedroom that opens to the pool/spa deck via a disappearing wall of glass."

The home also features Smart Home technology, and individual rooms can be customized for lighting and sound. The home, which has surround sound, also includes an electric car charging station in the oversized garage, a pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Although Tarek and Christina split in 2016, their divorce wasn't finalized until January 2018.

On Jan. 22, Christina alluded to the divorce while posting an inspirational quote on Instagram: "I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for all the love and kind words the past few years," she wrote. "Officially ready for the next chapter ✅ Life's too short to tolerate negativity ... #choosehappiness."

Tarek also took to Instagram to hint at the breakup in the caption of a photo of Dwayne Johnson. The picture said, "Distance yourself from the people who 1. Lie to you. 2. Disrespect you. 3. Use you. 4. Put you down." He captioned it, "I saw this on my feed and thought, 'Wow, what a true statement.'"

As part of the divorce, the duo agreed to not make disparaging or derogatory remarks about each other while around their two children. Christina kept their marital home in Yorba Linda, California, while Tarek kept his yacht.