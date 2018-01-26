Former Disney star Adam Hicks was charged with robbery after a new video surfaced on Friday showing the alleged crime.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Adam, and his girlfriend Danni Tamburno, are facing two counts of 2nd degree robbery and three counts of attempted 2nd degree robbery, according to reports.

New video obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Adam committing the crime on Jan. 24, 2017. In the video a man is shown jumping out of a black SUV and running towards another man who is walking to his car.

The robber--who appears to have a gun tucked under his arm--is then seen speaking to the victim before the victim hands over his property and flees.

The robber walks back to the SUV and drives off following the encounter.

Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock

Adam, who previously starred in "Zeke and Luther," "Pair of Kings" and "Lemonade Mouth," was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of armed robbery, authorities said.

The actor and his girlfriend have allegedly targeted multiple victims in the Burbank, California area, demanding cellphones, money and other items.

Adam's bail has been set at $350,000 and Danni's bail is set at $300K.

He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.