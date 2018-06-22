Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds had a "scare" involving one of her newborn twins.

All is well now, much to the delight of Meghan and her husband, former baseball great Jim Edmonds.

"I'm as happy as a toddler feeding a real baby while stealing his paci!," she wrote on Instagram. "Even babies born at 37 weeks aren't truly considered 'full term' and we had a scare with Hart's test results but he got retested and is fine. My heart and prayers go out to all the families whose babies are experiencing any health hardships, waiting on results, or dealing with watching your baby in the hospital. You all are stronger than you know and I am sending you all the love I can muster."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Daily Mail, Hart had high bilirubin levels, a condition that affects 80 percent of premature babies.

Hart and his brother Hayes were born on June 5. Meghan announced the birth on Instagram, sharing an image of the boy's little legs.

"Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20") and 6lbs 0oz (19.25"). Everyone is doing well," she said.

The reality TV star announced in November 2017 that she and Jim were expanding their family on her blog.

"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister! It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with [their daughter] Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning," Meghan said last year. "When Aspen was only a few months old Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix. Yes, Aspen has half-siblings but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life. Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more."