Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, baseball legend Jim Edmonds, have welcomed twin boys.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star shared an adorable image of newborn twins.

"Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20") and 6lbs 0oz (19.25"). Everyone is doing well," she wrote.

Jim was actually the first to announce news of the births on his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, sharing an image of his arm that showed two tiny footprints.

"1 little foot each," he wrote. "They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy."

A few hours earlier, Jim alluded to the fact that Meghan was about to give birth, when he shared an image of his fried chicken dinner.

"Hospital food," he said, adding, "hint hint.

The two boys join sister Aspen, who was born in November 2016. The reality TV star announced in November 2017 that she and Jim were expanding their family on her blog.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister! It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning," Meghan said last year. "When Aspen was only a few months old Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix. Yes, Aspen has half-siblings but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life. Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more."