Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, is obsessed with Kurt Cobain and he even thinks he's the reincarnation of the late Nirvana frontman, her camp claims.

Isaiah has a "frightening obsession" with Kurt, a source close to the model told Page Six.

Splash News

Last week, Isaiah, who plays in the band The Eeries, filed a lawsuit against Frances, Frances' mom, Courtney Love, and others claiming they are trying to have him murdered. According to him, they want him dead so that they can claim rights to Kurt's iconic MTV "Unplugged" guitar that was awarded to Isaiah.

"[Isaiah] will stop at nothing to try and gain possession of Kurt's belongings as witnessed in this baseless lawsuit in which he completely made up absurd unimaginable and somewhat laughable allegations to support his delusions," the source said. "It is our belief he thinks he is a reincarnation of Kurt, he tries to look like him and dress like him."

The source even said Kurt is probably rolling over in his grave in regards to the lawsuit.

"Kurt would not want this and Courtney will not allow any of it," the source said. "Frances and the family are prepared to fight with a fury of unprecedented legal force and they will prevail."

Getty Images North America

Frances and Courtney think Isaiah is a "dangerous sycophant that refuses to end his campaign of terror towards the Cobain family and their friends."

Frances and Isaiah officially ended their three-year marriage last year. The split was especially nasty, and Kurt's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar — the one that he used on "MTV Unplugged" — was at the center a property dispute.

In 2017, Frances asked a judge handling their case to force Isaiah to give up the guitar, which he said in 2016 he intended to keep because he believed Frances gave it to him as a gift after their 2014 wedding.

London Entertainment /Splash

TMZ reported last year that the guitar was once insured for $1 million and given its ownership history and the fact that the model arrived on the market in 1959 and was discontinued within a year likely means it's worth "several million" dollars today. The bridge and nut on Kurt's Martin guitar had also been replaced to enable Kurt, a lefty, to play it upside down.

In 2016, Kurt's widow and Frances mother, Courtney Love, said the guitar is "a treasured heirloom of the family's."

At the end of the day, Frances wanted her ex out of her life so badly that she stopped fighting for the guitar.

Page Six's source said, "Frances could not take it anymore and forfeited her late father's guitar to Isaiah in hopes he would just go away" after "years of psychological, substance and emotional abuse."

The source finished by saying, "That failed to stop his unquenchable and voracious determination to harass the family and friends of America's most iconic rock musicians in the history of alternative music."