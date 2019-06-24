Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama almost got a very cold reception when visiting George Clooney in Italy over the weekend.

According to a local report, the pool at the actor's expansive Lake Como home was freezing and half full due to a plumbing issue, something George realized just before the high-profile couple's arrival.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

In recounting George's moment of panic, the Corriere Della Sera newspaper said the "Ocean's 11" star asked his bodyguard Giovanni to call a local plumber to fix the issue quickly.

Dante Pennè, the plumber, said there was sheer pandemonium when he got to the mansion.

"What a race, I arrive and they are all upset. Giovanni says to me 'hurry up, hurry up!,'" he told the newspaper, adding that he didn't know ahead of time that the Obamas were joining George and Amal Clooney during a summer European getaway.

Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock

With the bodyguard urging him to resolve the problem, Dante said, "Let me work, otherwise I won't be able to fix it."

It didn't take long for the plumber to get a handle on the situation and fix the issue.

Dante added that once the pool was again functioning properly, he got a selfie with a "worried" George.

SplashNews.com

On Sunday, though, the pool problem seemed to be a distant memory as George and the former POTUS were seen together walking into an event, which was likely a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for Justice. The foundation, founded by the Clooneys, is devoted to marginalized communities who have fallen victim to human rights abuses.