When Beth Chapman's health look a downturn earlier this month, she was still filming a new reality show with husband Duane "Dog" Chapman.

Now, it's up to Dog to decide how their upcoming WGN America show, "Dog's Most Wanted," will end since taping wasn't completed -- and how they'll address Beth's June 26 death at 51 following her cancer battle.

Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

The show had been filming for several months but cameras were not there when Beth had a choking emergency that sent her to a Honolulu hospital -- and required her to be placed in a medically induced coma -- on June 22, production sources told TMZ.

In the wake of Beth's hospitalization and death, production has stopped. But since Beth was still slated to shoot the end of the season -- the show chronicles both her throat and lung cancer fight as well as Dog's bounty-hunting work -- it's unclear what will now happen, especially with the former "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star and his family grieving.

A E Tv Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

TMZ writes that "it's possible producers will use the material they have in the can to put together an ending -- or shooting could resume after Dog and his family have time to cope with their matriarch's passing."

Citing production sources, TMZ adds, "it will ultimately be Dog's decision on whether there's enough raw footage to end the series, and also tell Beth's story."

WGN America posted a tribute video honoring Beth hours after she passed away, asking fans to "remember" Beth, whom the network called "a fighter until the end." In another tweet, the network called her "an exceptional woman."

Dog took to Twitter early on June 26 to let fans know that Beth was gone. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he wrote. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."