Gwen Stefani is missing her fourth show in row due to an unknown illness.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy / .

The "Hollaback Girl" singer announced on Twitter on Thursday that she would not be able to perform her Valentine's Day show in Las Vegas — this marked the fourth show in a row that she's canceled. All the canceled shows have been part of her "Just A Girl" Las Vegas residency.

"I am still under the weather & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Friday, February 14 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," she tweeted on Thursday, adding that she was "so so sorry" and still planned to perform Feb. 15-22.

Fans were first alerted to Gwen's illness last week when she canceled a Feb. 7 concert in Vegas. A few days later she tweeted out a similar message, indicating she couldn't perform on Feb. 8.

"I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 - 22," she tweeted at the time. "Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon."

On Feb. 11, she tweeted, "I am so sad to announce that I am still unwell & will not be able to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12."

Ticket holders for any of the canceled concerts can seek refunds.

Gwen's nearly two-year Las Vegas residency show ends May 16.