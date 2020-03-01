Gwen Stefani's little guy has turned 6!

On Friday, the No Doubt singer paid tribute to her youngest son, Apollo, on his special day, posting a picture of the birthday boy with her and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

"6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻," Gwen captioned the photo, adding the hashtags "thank you GOD," "happy birthday" and "APOLLO."

Gwen shares three sons -- Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo -- with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Blake, however, has become a second father to the boys throughout his four-year romance with Gwen.

"He is a good dad, actually," Gwen told the "Today" show last year of her beau. "He's been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home -- I need help!' It's hard. I got three boys."

A source told People magazine, "He's so fun and has shown Gwen's kids another side of life filled with adventure. The boys have really grown immensely by spending time with Blake."

Blake is a "strong male figure" for the boys but is still respectful of Gavin, the source said.

On Apollo's birthday, Gavin, like his ex, took to social media to honor their son.

"My love turned 6 - endless magic endless joy endless nutella———apollo we all love you so much —-🖤 xx," he captioned a series of photos.