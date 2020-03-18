Hannah Brown's younger brother has revealed on Instagram that he recently overdosed and is in treatment.

On Tuesday, Patrick Brown wrote, "As some people know On March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone. I am not posting this for pity or what not but to thank everyone who has checked up on me. Y'all are the reason I fully intend to take my story and share it to hopefully save another loved ones to not have to go through waiting by the bedside hoping they wake up."

Patrick noted that he was hesitant to share his story.

"Rather then [sic] being mad at myself for this I am thankful this happened. I have grown so much closer to God, healing my heart, and finding out who has my best interest at heart," he captioned the black-and-white post in which he looks out over a body of water. "This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can't wait to share where my testimony goes from here!"

"Tomorrow isn't promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them," he wrote. "Things like this don't happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care."

In his post, Patrick geotagged Soba Recovery: Texas, a drug and alcohol treatment facility located in San Antonio.

The online admission comes a few weeks after the former "Dancing With The Stars" winner publicly paid tribute to her brother, although his overdose wasn't publicly known at the time.

"You're my favorite brother," she captioned a series of images of Patrick on March 4. "I love you—don't forget it."