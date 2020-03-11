Heidi Klum had to leave a filming of "America's Got Talent" this week after falling ill, but sources are quick to point out that she has not contracted the coronavirus.

Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the "AGT" judge showed up for work in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday, but didn't stay long. She didn't even walk onto the stage with her three fellow judges, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

The judges told the audience that Heidi likely had food poisoning, causing Sofia to joke that she sent the supermodel food the previous evening. TMZ, however, said it is not food poisoning, claiming Heidi simply didn't feel well.

What is causing her sickness isn't immediately known, but she's showing no signs of COVID-19.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

It's easy to understand why producers and Heidi would be on edge. The coronavirus, officially declared a "pandemic" by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, has caused many high-profile events to halt and a growing list of music acts have postponed concerts.

On Tuesday, the Zac Brown Band postponed the spring 2020 leg of its Owl Tour, affecting 13 shows. Other acts have postponed concerts in recent weeks, including Pearl Jam, Santana, Madonna, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Queen, Mariah Carey and BTS, among others. Similarly, South By Southwest and Ultra Music Festival were both canceled due to the spread of the virus, and Coachella was pushed back to October. Others events affected include glitzy movie premieres and TV shows, many of which are being taped with no studio audience.