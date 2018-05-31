Hilaria Baldwin is clearly the queen of the body bounce back.

Alec Baldwin's wife gave birth to a son, Romeo, two weeks ago. On May 31, she posted a side-by-side image — one shows her in a bra and underwear just before birth, while the other is a present day picture which shows off the fitness enthusiast's incredible post-baby body.

"9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible," she captioned her post. "There were so many moments when I didn't want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though...because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength."

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hilaria is now getting back to her pre-pregnancy life.

"I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin," she said. "When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing."

Before sharing the picture of her post-baby body — something she's also done after previous pregnancies — Hilaria shared a sweet image of her and Alec's newest pride and joy.

"Happy 2 weeks to our beautiful Romeo," she wrote.

Romeo has already had first-hand experience when it comes to his mom's fitness regimen. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself doing small crunches while the newborn laid on her chest.

"Starting to build up my core again. Ever so slowly. I like to lay on a ball and make little, tiny crunches, activating my abs, slowly and gently. When I stretch over the ball, it helps my shoulders and back lengthen and release. I love this one too because I can incorporate my baby," she wrote. "This has always been a go to with each one of my children."