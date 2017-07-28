Kim and Kanye's surrogate is pregnant and more ICYMI news

Baby on the way

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's surrogate is three months pregnant, according to a new report. On July 26, Us Weekly reported that the woman -- a San Diego mom in her late 20s -- will give birth to the power couple's child in January 2018. The surrogate will reportedly pocket $45,000 to carry a child to term. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5,000 for each additional kid. There are also strict instructions in place for the surrogate regarding her diet, hair and sex life.

RELATED: Babies born in 2017