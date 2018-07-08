An Oscar winner who was accused of sexual assault last month is officially and legally off the hook.

In June, TMZ reported that a woman had come forward to accuse Jamie Foxx of hitting her in the face with his genitals back in 2002 during a party at his Las Vegas home. He strongly denied her claims and vowed to launch a legal attack to clear his name.

Now TMZ is reporting that Jamie won't need to defend himself in criminal court, as he can't even be charged.

Though the case was previously listed as an open investigation, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to TMZ that the three-year statute of limitations ran out 13 years ago and the case has been closed.

Jamie can't be a defendant in a lawsuit either, as the statute of limitations for any potential civil case concerning the allegation has also run out, TMZ reports.

The unnamed woman filed a police report last month because the #MeToo movement inspired her come forward, TMZ reported. She also wanted to officially document the alleged assault in case anyone else had similar claims against Jamie.

Jamie branded her story an "absurd lie," TMZ previously reported.

The woman had told cops that when she refused to perform a sexual act on the actor-singer at the party 16 years ago, he got upset and used his genitals to smack her face, after which one of his friends told her she had to get out of his house. When she returned home to Los Angeles the following day, she went to the hospital after suffering a severe panic attack.

Jamie's attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, told TMZ in June that the actor "emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him."

"The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman's absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [on June 12] about this story," his lawyer continued. "The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday [June 8] because the incident never happened."