Jenelle Evans found herself in a very familiar place last weekend -- talking to the police. This time, though, she wasn't arrested and she contends that she did nothing wrong.

Last weekend, police were called to the "Teen Mom 2" star's home for a disturbance. On Jan. 21, she took to Twitter to clarify the incident.

"Kaiser was never taken from my house," Jenelle tweeted of her 18-month-old son. "I was in the bathroom doing my makeup to go to lunch with my mom. Kaiser was in David's arms and she kept yelling so he asked her to leave and she didn't... Simple."

David Eason, Jenelle's man, then called police.

Charges were not filed but the incident caught the attention of many, probably considering Jenelle's long history with the law. She's been arrested 13 times within the past five years and has a cache of mugshots to prove it.

News reports also claimed Barbara Evans, Jenelle's mom, left the home with Kaiser, as well as Jenelle's oldest son Jace, who Barbara has custody of.

"That was my nephew and Jace she took... Not Kaiser," Jenelle said of the child seen leaving the home.

Jenelle seems to have moved on from the incident, heading off to a scenic vacation in Key Biscayne, Florida, with David. In a series of snaps posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Jenelle rode bikes, searched for sea shells and enjoyed the sunny weather in short shorts.

"I love to adventure to new places, especially with him. #mangrovelagoon #keybiscayne," she captioned the images.