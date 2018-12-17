Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There already seems to be a clear "favorite" to take over Kathie Lee Gifford's seat when she leaves "Today" in the spring, but that isn't deterring one man from publicly lobbying for the job.

Bravo host Jerry O'Connell told E! News he'd love to sit next to Hoda Kotb on a permanent basis.

"Officially, I have not heard anything. I love that format. I love Hoda," he said. "Hoda is an infectious, beautiful soul. It's such an exciting time in her life. It would be an honor for anyone who gets to be there with her."

Jerry, who hosts "Bravo's Play by Play," said most people would love to work alongside Hoda.

"To work with Hoda? Of course! Anybody would be. It would be an honor. Yes, of course," he said. "Is it happening? No."

Most at NBC think that Jenna Bush Hager is almost a shoo in to replace Kathie Lee.

Page Six reported last week that Jenna is well-liked by both viewers and NBC head honchos. Jenna, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, has also filled in admirably for Kathie Lee in the past. An NBC source noted that Jenna has great chemistry with Hoda.

On Dec. 11, Kathie Lee, 65, announced that she will be leaving "Today" in April 2019 on the 11th anniversary of her joining the show. She has co-anchored the morning show's fourth hour since 2010.

"I know somebody wonderful will be sitting in this seat afterwards," Kathie Lee said. "I have my idea who might be absolutely wonderful. But there's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart right around here. And if they come from outside the family, they will soon become family because we treat everyone that way."