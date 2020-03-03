Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got downright comfortable while celebrating her 38th birthday.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a series of photos that show her and her husband wearing pajamas at a dining table. In the snaps, Jessica beams while Justin delivers a cake.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas," she wrote alongside the snaps. "I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing."

She added, "Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love."

Justin, who shares 4-year-old son Silas with Jessica, noticed his wife's images, commenting, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful 🦊 of a mom and wife!!! 😍"

Not long after the post, Jessica shared a photo of a birthday breakfast to her Instagram Story, which showed a piece of bacon, avocado mixed with eggs and two donuts, all of which was set up in the shape of a smiley face.

"My boys know me SO well," she captioned the snap. "Just came downstairs to this perfect birthday breakfast."

The birthday posts come about a month after Jessica gushed about her man on his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know," she captioned a series of snaps. "You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much."

The couple appears to have moved on from a rocky end to 2019, in which Justin was photographed getting cozy with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright. Amid the scandal, Justin publicly apologized.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," the former NSYNC singer wrote in a message on Instagram. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar."

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he continued. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."