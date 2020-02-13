Justin Timberlake is working hard to show his love for Jessica Biel after co-star gaffe, plus more news

Justin Timberlake is doing everything he can to prove to Jessica Biel how much he supports her

After Justin Timberlake was photographed getting cozier than seemed appropriate with his "Palmer" costar one evening in New Orleans, where the film was shot, the actor's relationship with Jessica Biel has continually made headlines. The couple is back in the news this week, with insiders telling Us Weekly Justin's "bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he's there for her and Silas," their 4-year-old son. Justin has maintained he and Alisha Wainwright did nothing more than what was seen in the photos in November -- mostly, some hand-holding -- but he apologized publicly to his wife for his poor judgment. Now, the Us source says he's focused on wooing his wife again and has been "sending Jessica lots of sweet texts and telling her she's the hottest wife and mom in the world."

