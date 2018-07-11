For her 38th birthday, Jessica Simpson was in the red.

The fashion guru celebrated her recent birthday with a fiery hairstyle, which she revealed on Twitter on July 11.

"Sultry 38," she captioned of snap with her husband Eric Johnson. In the image, Jessica rocks red hair. Most believe the red hair is nothing more than a wig.

She also shared multiple other images from her birthday party — all of which show her red hair falling nearly to the waistline of her very busty black dress.

"A sneak peek into 38," she wrote alongside images with her mom, Tina Simpson, and best friend CaCee Cobb.

Most of her 7.29 million followers seemed to like her blonde-turned-red look.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

"Lovin the wig gurl!!!!," one person said.

"Jessica u look beautiful," another said.