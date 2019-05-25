Jessica Simpson is a very proud mom!

@jessicasimpson / Instagram

Simpson, who welcomed her third child Birdie Mae Johnson on March 19, took her only son, 5-year-old Ace Knute Johnson, to the driving range this week and shared a video of him in action.

The singer and fashion designer posted the clip to Instagram, captioning it, "Already borrowing his dad's clubs." In the video, the child swings in slow motion, and sends the ball flying across the field. Ace also showed off a great follow through on his swing.

While certainly Ace could learn a lot of athletic tips from his father Eric Johnson, who played tight end for the San Francisco 49ers from 2001-2007 before briefly playing for the New Orleans Saints, Simpson may have some pointers for her son as well.

Back when she was married to Nick Lachey and on "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica," Simpson got a golf lesson from her then-husband, who tried his best to teach her to bend her legs and keep her arms straight while swinging the golf club. However she ended up not thinking the sport was too fun, eager to drink beer and drive the cart instead. The outing was featured during an episode on 2003's premiere season.

Regardless of whether or not she now finds the sport fun, she seems to be relishing having special time with her middle child.

"Three is challenging," she told People magazine after Birdie's birth. "We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it's more than a full-time job right now,"