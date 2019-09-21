Joe Giudice's petition to be released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment center has been denied.

Julio Cortez / AP / REX/Shutterstock

A judge ruled that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star could not return to his home and reunite with his family -- which includes wife, Teresa Giudice, and their daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- temporarily before the court's final decision in his case.

"Joe is extremely disappointed," James J. Leonard, his family attorney told People. "He spent the last six months in a cage not able to hug or kiss his wife or daughters when they came to visit him. We treat animals in shelters better than we treat human beings in these ICE facilities."

Joe, a native Italian, was released from prison in March. He completed a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. However, because of an October decision by an immigration court to deport him back to his homeland after he completed his time served, he wasn't able to return home to his family. He was placed in the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in neighboring Pennsylvania. He has appealed the deportation decision several times, each being denied. A final appeal is still pending.

According to a recent report, Joe has lost 50 pounds in recent months and wants to compete in mixed martial arts after his release. "He's a trained martial artist," a source told the New York Post's gossip section. "He wants to compete and he wants to compete now, in not martial arts, but mixed martial arts."