Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still in the honeymoon phase.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday, the "Game of Thrones" actress posted a gorgeous photo to Instagram of her and her husband on the verge of a kiss. In the snap, the singer wears a dark green suit, while Sophie, who's draped across her man's legs, dons a white shirtdress and tall black boots

She captioned the snap with a heart emoji.

Joe, however, seemed mesmerized by his wife.

"You are so stunning," he commented on her post, while also adding a matching red heart emoji.

The photo comes after the couple's incredibly-scenic honeymoon in the Maldives, which they shared several photos from -- a honeymoon that came after the duo's second wedding ceremony.

"I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva," he captioned several videos on photos from his aquatic paradise. He later called the trip "epic" and couldn't wait to go back.

Sophie, too, posted a series of videos and photos from their honeymoon.

"Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes," she captioned the social media posts. "And best of all.... #nonewsnoshoes #dicoversoneva."

The couple previously vacationed at the Maldives together in February 2018.