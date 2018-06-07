Couples that work together, stay together!

For years, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara purposely avoided working together because they didn't want to put their relationship out there for the world to see. Then, though, she saw a script that got her emotional and she felt she needed to do the film.

The script was for "Stano," a film that Joe produced and co-wrote.

"I read the script originally years before we went on our first date," he told The Project. "A couple of years into our relationship, she was complaining about her agents at the time not finding any good parts for her, any good roles and we didn't want to work together. You don't want to put your relationship up on a public chopping block in that way."

Joe then put "Stano" on the bed so that she could read it.

"She opened it up and read it and I came back about half an hour later and she had tears in her eyes and said the script is 'amazing' and 'I have to do it,'" Joe said, telling her, "okay, we'll figure it out."

Of course, the irony that he's his wife's boss isn't lost on him.

"Finally I got some respect around my house!," he joked.

Joe and Sofia married in 2015. Although they've avoided working together (until now,) they have previously gushed about each other on many, many occasions.

In April, Joe told Cigar Aficionado that he's still in awe of his wife.

"The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me," he said. "People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened."