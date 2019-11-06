John Stamos accidentally "liked" a tweet that referenced his "Fuller House" costar Lori Loughlin's legal issues.

.

On Tuesday night, a person took to Twitter to praise John for his role as Chef Louis in "The Little Mermaid Live!" However, there was a separate part of that tweet that John apparently didn't notice before clicking the "like" button.

"Aunt Becky's going to jail but @JohnStamos is BACK and crushing it on #LittleMermaidLive," the tweet read, referring to Lori's character on "Fuller House."

A source close to John told TMZ that he didn't mean to applaud the tweet, and he has since "unliked" it.

Lori and her husband, of course, has been ensnarled in a college admissions scandal for much of the year, having been accused of paying a middleman $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California via the rowing team, despite neither having ever rowed before.

Lori and Mossimo Giannuli, her husband, have pleaded not guilty to all counts, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

John, who played Lori's love interest on "Full House" and "Fuller House," has stayed relatively mum on her legal matters, telling GQ earlier this year, "Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime."

Recently "Full House" star Bob Saget said he was standing by Lori.

"I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens," he told Fox News. "For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out."

While her TV family clearly supports her, Lori's family "is in chaos right now," a source told People magazine last week.

"They feel like this is David versus Goliath," a source added. "How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?' This stress is about to break them."