Bob Saget has Lori Loughlin's back in regards to the college admissions scandal that's enveloped her life.

After being asked about his "Fuller House" costar's legal woes, the actor told Fox News, "I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens."

"For a while, I was saying, 'No comment,' and now there's just no point in talking about it because I've answered it," he continued. "What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don't cut people out."

Lori and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella — accepted into the University of Southern California after falsely designating them as crew team recruits. They pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges in a college admissions cheating scandal earlier this year.

Their troubles weren't over, as they were hit with more charges last week when the U.S. Attorney out of Boston filed a felony charge called Federal Program Bribery, which essentially says they bribed officials of a university that receives federal funding.

Bob isn't the only one of Lori's costars to speak out on her behalf. Earlier this year John Stamos, who played her love interest on the sitcom, told GQ, "Whatever happened, I'm pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime."

Candace Cameron Bure told reporters in March, "Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love. A loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets."

While her TV family clearly supports her, Lori's family "is in chaos right now," a source told People magazine in its latest cover story.

"They knew this [the additional charge] was a possibility, but they thought perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution," the source told the normally-reliable mag. "Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial."

"They feel like this is David versus Goliath," the source continued. "How do you go up against the federal government, when the government has decided to make an example out of you? How can you possibly move forward from this?' This stress is about to break them."