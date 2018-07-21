Actor Johnny Depp received both cheers and jeers at Warner Bros. Pictures' 2018 Comic-Con presentation of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" on Saturday, only an hour and a half prior to his ex-wife, Amber Heard, taking the very same stage with her "Aquaman" cast.

Getty Images

It is uncertain at this time whether the pair, who divorced in 2017, had any interaction with each other at the San Diego convention. Although, according to E! News, they did come within as little as 20 minutes of bumping into each other outside the doors.

The presentations for Warner Bros. Pictures' new movies went down at Hall H. Depp helped promote his film, panel discussions were held for "Lego Movie 2: The Second One," "Godzilla: King of all Monster," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "Shazam!" then Heard, along with Jason Momoa and other "Aauaman" cast members went up on stage.

Getty Images

Heard and Depp have not been seen together since before the 2016 separation (after 15 months of marriage).

"I saw Amber down by the loading dock and she was talking to some security guards before her panel," an eyewitness told E! News. "Didn't see her and Johnny in the same place but Johnny did come out to the dock to smoke a cigarette before his panel. He was there about 20 to 30 minutes before I saw Amber."

Another eyewitness said."[Depp] left right after he was done on stage in a white car. I never saw them in the same place."

Jason Sheldon/REX/Shutterstock

Both the insiders confirmed that Heard did hang out in a room backstage before the "Aquaman" event, but that Depp was not with her.

"It was a close call backstage though, but Johnny was done on stage before Amber got to that backstage area," the second source added.

In the initial divorce filing, Heard had gotten a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, where she claimed that during their whole relationship she "endured excessive emotional verbal and physical abuse" from Depp. Although, Depp has denied this claim, news reports have sparked many "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" fans to question as to why Warner Bros.' still cast him in the role.

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

While Depp did not join his fellow cast mates for the "Fantastic Beasts" panel discussion, he did make a surprise appearance at the end of the event, donning a Gellert Grindelwald costume. Fans could be heard earlier booing when Depp's image came on during the movie's trailer, however later, there were reportedly cheers when he took the stage.

"The great gift of your applause is not for me, but for yourselves," Depp told the audience in a Grindelwald's British accent, while waving a wand over them. "Therefore, applaud yourselves."