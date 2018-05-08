Justin Theroux's long-running dispute with his New York neighbor is getting nastier (as if that was possible), and the actor is now accusing the man of trespassing on his property multiple times over the past few weeks.

The Blast cited new court documents in which Justin says Norman Resnicow has come onto his property eight times since May 2017 without permission. Justin says he even captured Norman allegedly trespassing on security video three times.

John Lamparski / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

"The Leftovers" star detailed one particular incident on April 1 in which he said he personally observed his neighbor trespassing. The actor claims he confronted Norman and asked him to stop trespassing.

In the court docs, Justin claims Norman "erupted that I was mistaken and that he was not trespassing (though he was). To avoid an unpleasant confrontation, I returned back into my apartment."

For several months last year, Justin and then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, were renovating their Greenwich Village place, but Justin claimed Norman was angry about the renovations and made his life a living hell. In May 2017, he sued Norman for $350,000 and punitive damages for what amounted to harassment.

Splash News

Norman's main complaint was that he wanted Justin to soundproof the unit, but the actor refused. Justin's lawsuit alleged that Norman threatened to create a PR nightmare if the actor didn't succumb to his wishes. In the lawsuit, he alleged that Norman also threatened to cut the water and electricity lines to his roof deck. He also says that his neighbor badgered the men working on Justin's renovation.

Norman has counter-sued, saying Justin of has "terrorized" him and his wife with his "rude behavior."

TMZ reported that Norman recently filed documents in his legal war, saying that water damage from Theroux's pad has leaked into his living room, causing it to get moldy, and that it's so bad he's now taking medication to remedy the effects.