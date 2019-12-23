Kaley Cuoco let loose at an impromptu wrap party for her new HBO series "The Flight Attendant."

Cuoco and a group of people from the show celebrated at Grand Republic Cocktail Club in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Cuoco posted a photo from the party where she's eating pizza with co-star Michiel Huisman. "This flight attendant is wrapped for the holidays," she captioned the picture. "I ate an entire pizza to myself, 45 desserts, cocktails, I might have danced on the bar, oh and beat @michielhuisman at ping pong. Happy holidays, everyone!"

It was the morning after that was a little less fun for the 34-year-old. She posted a bleary-eyed video on Instagram the next day saying, "I am hungover! I don't remember the last time I was hungover, I just don't get hungover anymore because I don't like the way it feels. But I have to tell you, this was a worth it hangover," she admitted. "It's a work hangover, it's definitely a partying hangover, it's a food hangover."

A source told PageSix that the group drank martinis, shots of whiskey and some of the owner's "Bad Santa" cocktails at the party.

As for the food, Cuoco had been waiting for this "huge, crazy," cheat day, so her sweet treats began first thing in the morning with "chocolate, danishes, doughnuts, and then there was candy and then there was a huge lunch and then dessert," she said in the video. At the bar, they ordered 12 pizzas and desserts from another location.

"I definitely partied pretty hard," Cuoco admitted. "My cheat went into the night. I had so much food; I didn't even know my body could consume that kind of amount of food. It was great. People were getting a lot of enjoyment out of my endless eating. It was my night."