Kanye West is once again planning to join forces with Joel Osteen, one of the most well-known Christian pastors in the world.

On Dec. 5, TMZ reported that the newly born-again Christian rapper and the Lakewood megachurch leader -- who made headlines last month when they took the stage together during Joel's 11 a.m. service in Houston on Nov. 17 -- are planning to team up again, this time at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

TMZ reports that, according to sources close to Kanye, he and Joel will both be at Joel's "America's Night of Hope" stop at Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020. This will be Joel's third time putting on this big event at the baseball venue.

According to TMZ, Joel will preach and Kanye will lead one of his famed Sunday Services with his large choir, which also performed in Houston in November.

The webloid predicts that the event will sell out quickly. It points out that the stadium can accommodate 54,251 people, which is nearly 10K more than Joel's Lakewood Church in Texas holds.

During Kanye's visit to Lakewood in November, he told the pastor, "I know that God has been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time." He also explained that during a low point in his life -- his 2016 hospitalization during a mental breakdown -- he realized God "was there with me, sending me visions and inspiring me."

Kanye released the gospel and Christian album "Jesus is King" in October and has said he doesn't plan to perform secular music anymore.