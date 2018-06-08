Kat Von D sparked criticism this week after revealing that she will not immunize her unborn baby.

"I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice," she wrote on Instagram, "some good and some questionable - unsolicited none the less."

Last month, Kat and her husband, Leafar Seyer, announced that they were expecting a son.

The tattooed makeup maven said she's "prepared for the backlash and criticism" when it comes to her pregnancy, adding that her own father "flipped out" when she told him she was going to deliver the child with the help of a midwife, not a doctor.

"If you don't know what it's like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan," she said. "And, if you don't know what it's like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you - try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations."

As expected, many of her followers criticized her decision.

"Love that you care so much for animals! Hate that you care so little about humans," one person said.

"That is such flawed logic," another said.

"I'm all for raising your baby how you want. Anti-vaccination is the only thing I can't get behind. That doesn't only affect you and your family. That could potentially harm everyone," one person said.

Some others agreed with Kat in her anti-vaccination stance, indicating that they are raising children the same way.

Nonetheless, the "L.A. Ink" star was adamant that no one is going to influence her opinion, and she's comfortable going against the grain when it comes to pregnancy and parenting.

"This is my body. This is our child," she said, referring to Leafar. "And this is our pregnancy journey."