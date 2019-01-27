Ouch! Kate Beckinsale, 45, took to Instagram to share her painful experience with a ruptured ovarian cyst after being taken to the hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 26.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she captioned a tearful photo from her hospital bed. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."

The "Underworld" actress actually didn't intend to post about her ailment on social media, but changed her mind after noticing a paparazzo snapping her photo when she was discharged.

"I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair," she wrote in the comments section of her account. "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented. I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share."

In response to a user questioning her decision, Kate went on to explain her reasoning even more. "I agree, it's not a normal impulse. But it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don't know either," she said.

Still, she was grateful for the outpouring of concern from her fans, writing, "Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x."

A few of Kate's celebrity pals also commented on her photo to offer their well wishes, including Sarah Silverman, who wrote, "OMG!!!"

And, Isla Fisher asked, "Are you okay? Sending you so much love!"

Kate and her ex, Michael Sheen, share daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 19.